To understand JaVale McGee, get to know his Flint inner circle
Eleven-year-old Jaron Franklin was one of the dozen or so students to scramble for seats in Room 6C at International Academy of Flint during second semester of sixth-grade in 2000. "My name is Miss McGee and I'm going to be your new teacher," former WNBA player Pamela McGee boldly introduced herself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|May '17
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC