The Lakers reportedly want to play li...

The Lakers reportedly want to play like the Warriors

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

Nestled away in Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report's overarching look inside the Los Angeles Lakers' draft process was a nugget potentially far more meaningful than which player in the 2017 class they're leaning towards at this very second. We have very little information on the Lakers' new front office of Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka's vision for the team, but they reportedly share something in common with the way the last regime seemed to envision their current young core playing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... May '17 NuggetsPharts 2
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC