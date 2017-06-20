Sacramento Kings waive guard Arron Af...

Sacramento Kings waive guard Arron Afflalo

12 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The Sacramento Kings have waived guard Arron Afflalo one year after signing him as a free agent. The Kings cut ties with Afflalo on Friday before his entire $12.5 million contract for 2017-18 would become guaranteed.

