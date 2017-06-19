Rumor: Lakers will not include No. 2 ...

Rumor: Lakers will not include No. 2 pick, Brandon Ingram in Paul George deal. Why would they?

4 hrs ago

With Paul George 's people telling the Pacers he's going to be a free agent next summer and wants to head to the Lakers , there is only one reason for the Lakers to get involved in a trade for him now: Fear he gets dealt to Cleveland or Miami or wherever, wins some, decides he likes it and stays. The Lakers can be proactive and make a trade now, but they shouldn't give up any player or pick they think has real value.

Chicago, IL

