Rumor: Denver Nuggets interested in signing Jrue Holiday
According to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, the Denver Nuggets look to be one of few competitors for the services of Jrue Holiday in the quickly approaching free agency period. Deveny states in his article : Holiday will draw interest from the Nuggets, a source said, and Denver is expected to be aggressive on the free-agent market.
