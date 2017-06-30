Rumor: Denver Nuggets express interest in George Hill
According to Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune, the Denver Nuggets are among the teams to express interest in signing free agent point guard George Hill . Hill, a 31-year-old guard that spent the previous season as a member of the Utah Jazz , has played for three franchises over his nine seasons in the league.
