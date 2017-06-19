Rumor: could Dwight Howard trade sign...

Rumor: could Dwight Howard trade signal Paul Millsap to Denver?

The Atlanta Hawks , after much hemming and hawing for the last six months, have finally committed to a rebuild, sending center Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets in a cost-cutting move. They received a package in return that included Miles Plumlee and some other random scraps for a player that used to be considered a centerpiece and has since been a detriment to every team he's been on.

