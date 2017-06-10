Report: Miami has interest in free ag...

Report: Miami has interest in free agent European point guard Milos Teodosic

Read more: MSNBC

Unless you are a follower of European basketball, and CSKA Moscow in particular, the last time you saw Milos Teodosic play was the Rio Olympics. There he torched Kyrie Irving for 18 points and six assists in group play and led Serbia to the silver medal.

Chicago, IL

