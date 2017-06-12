Report: Denver Nuggets promote Tim Connelly and Arturas Karnisovas
According to Adrian Wojnarowski with The Vertical, the Denver Nuggets will promote Tim Connelly to President of Basketball Operations and Arturus Karnisovas to General Manager. This is a best case scenario resolution to the Karnisovas/ Milwaukee Bucks open GM position situation.
