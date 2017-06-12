Report: Denver Nuggets promote Tim Co...

Report: Denver Nuggets promote Tim Connelly and Arturas Karnisovas

16 hrs ago Read more: Denver Stiffs

According to Adrian Wojnarowski with The Vertical, the Denver Nuggets will promote Tim Connelly to President of Basketball Operations and Arturus Karnisovas to General Manager. This is a best case scenario resolution to the Karnisovas/ Milwaukee Bucks open GM position situation.

