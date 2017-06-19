Paige: Top Nuggets 1st-round NBA draf...

Paige: Top Nuggets 1st-round NBA draft picks

TheDenverChannel

Now that Tim Connelly has been promoted to Nuggets' president of operations and Arturas Karnisovas to general manager, the onus supposedly is on them although Josh Kroenke still is the real president of the franchise, and his father Stan Kroenke still is the real owner of the team. Since the elder Kroenke took over in 2000, the Nuggets have managed to hit in the first round on just one Hall of Fame-type player Carmelo Anthony and one Hall of Shame-type player Nikoloz Tskitishvili .

