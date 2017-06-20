Nuggets draft pick Monte Morris has built his reputation as a point guard on the position's most important trait: winning Iowa State Cyclones guard Monte Morris reacts to his team's hot start against the Iona Gaels during the first round of the men's basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on March 17, 2016 at Pepsi Center in Denver. Six hours before he was drafted by the Nuggets on Thursday, Monte Morris drove away from all the nerves and sat down with his grandmother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.