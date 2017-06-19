Nuggets add Howard Sant Roos to Summer League roster
The Denver Nuggets are slowly rounding out their Summer League roster, this time adding small forward Howard Sant Roos. He is a defensive-minded forward with some Will Barton to his game who will be taking on this year's Axel Toupane role.
