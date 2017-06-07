NBA's Ty Lawson Says Warriors Won't Sweep Cavs

Don't get the brooms outta the closet just yet! At least one NBA star thinks the Cavs can win a game against the dominating Warriors in the NBA Finals. Ty Lawson was out in Hollywood Tuesday night when we asked about LeBron James being down 0-2 to Steph Curry and Kevin Durant ... and although the Kings PG predicts GSW will take home the title, he says it won't be a cakewalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.