NBA Mock Draft 2017: Opening-Round Predictions and Rising Prospects to Watch

As the Golden State Warriors continue to dominate the Cleveland Cavaliers after another beatdown Sunday night, many NBA fans have given up hope for a competitive series and have focused their attention on the upcoming NBA draft. On June 22, the lives of some of the world's best young basketball prospects will be changed forever once they hear their name get called during the draft, and the direction of a few franchises will change dramatically as well with the addition of new blood onto their respective rosters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.