NBA Finals: Curry, Durant lead Warriors to 2-0 lead with 132-113 rout
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with guard Stephen Curry during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee, top, reaches for the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving and forward Channing Frye during Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, June 4, 2017.
