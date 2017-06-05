NBA Draft talk: Zach Collins, Jordan Bell, and Devin Robinson

In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I am joined by Denver Stiffs' own, Ryan Blackburn to talk about Zach Collins and a few others that may end up in powder blue and gold on NBA draft night. We discuss the possibility of Denver moving down in the draft and some of the players they might look to take if they do move backwards in the draft including T.J. Leaf, Jordan Bell , and Semi Ojeleye .

