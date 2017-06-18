Minnesota Timberwolves Roundup: What ...

Minnesota Timberwolves Roundup: What does Celtics-76ers swap mean?

With the news that the Boston Celtics have agreed to trade the #1-overall draft pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, what does that mean for the Timberwolves' attempts to trade the seventh pick? TNT's David Aldridge reported on Saturday that the Philadelphia 76ers, owners of the third-overall selection in this Thursday's draft, had agreed to swap picks with the Boston Celtics, who currently hold the first-overall pick. According to Aldridge, the price to complete the deal will be at least one future first-round pick , although the exact year, plus protections and such, have yet to be ironed out.

