Magic Johnson explains reasoning behi...

Magic Johnson explains reasoning behind Lakers trading D'Angelo Russell

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Before the 2017 NBA Draft last week, the Los Angeles Lakers made a controversial move to trade D'Angelo Russell along with Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and a draft pick which turned out to be Kyle Kuzma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... May '17 NuggetsPharts 2
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC