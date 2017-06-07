Luke Walton admits what many teams thinking: Warriors make this good time for slow rebuild
There is an inpatient segment of Laker fandom - and just about every other fan base - that wants then to go after Jimmy Butler , Paul George , Russell Westbrook and any other star they can. Do whatever it takes to become a contender again as fast as they can, it's what they see as the Lakers' rightful place in the universe.
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|May '17
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
