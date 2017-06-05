LeBron not faulting Warriors for building powerhouse team

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.