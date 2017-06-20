Larry Nance Jr. on D'Angelo Russell: "I hope he averages 40"
Just as Magic Johnson was calling out D'Angelo Russell as someone others don't want to play with, one of Russell's teammates told Alex Kennedy on the Hoopshype podcast, about his bond with Russell and his hopes for a rebirth in Brooklyn. Larry Nance Jr., who was drafted in the same class as Russell and Julius Randle two years ago, described his reaction to the trade that sent Russell and Timofey Mozgov to Brooklyn for Brook Lopez and a pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|May '17
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC