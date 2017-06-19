Lakers Trade Rumors: Pacers discussing 3-team Paul George trade with Cavaliers, Nuggets
The deafening noise around Paul George being traded by the Indiana Pacers quieted down immediately once the NBA Draft concluded, the Pacers still facing a dilemma with the looming departure of their superstar wing with his heart set on Los Angeles. Stein and Haynes report that Kenneth Faried , Wilson Chandler and Emmanuel Mudiay are players Denver could be willing to include in what would be a blockbuster three-way trade with Indiana and Cleveland.
