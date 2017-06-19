Lakers select Lonzo Ball with No. 2 p...

Lakers select Lonzo Ball with No. 2 pick in NBA Draft

Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A point guard from the franchise's glorious past on Thursday drafted a homegrown teenager he hopes is the point guard who can lead them out of their current struggles and into a bright future. Magic Johnson, who took over as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in February, selected UCLA's Lonzo Ball with the No.

