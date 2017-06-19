Lakers reportedly trade D'Angelo Russ...

Lakers reportedly trade D'Angelo Russell, Timofey Mizgov to Nets for Brook Lopez, No. 27 pick

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

According to The Vertical , the Lakers dealt point guard D'Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov to the Nets for center Brook Lopez and the 27th overal pick in Thursday's draft. The report states Los Angeles will rid itself of $54 million left on the Mozgov deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... May '17 NuggetsPharts 2
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC