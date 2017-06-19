Lakers reportedly trade D'Angelo Russell, Timofey Mizgov to Nets for Brook Lopez, No. 27 pick
According to The Vertical , the Lakers dealt point guard D'Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov to the Nets for center Brook Lopez and the 27th overal pick in Thursday's draft. The report states Los Angeles will rid itself of $54 million left on the Mozgov deal.
