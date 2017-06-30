Lakers feel Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Th...

Lakers feel Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Thomas Bryant give them positional versatility

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

The Los Angeles Lakers introduced three more players drafted to the team that include, from right: Josh Hart , Kyle Kuzma , President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson, General Manager Rob Pelinka and Thomas Bryant during a press conference at the Lakers' training facility Thursday, June 29, 2017, El Segundo, CA. EL SEGUNDO >> The three young men spoke eloquently and respectfully, impressed by the Lakers' franchise while touting their own positionless versatility and team-first attitudes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... May '17 NuggetsPharts 2
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,963 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC