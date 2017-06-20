Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers drives past Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz in the second half of their 98-93 win in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Entering the fifth year of a rebuilding project, it's fair to ask: Do the Nuggets know what they're doing? Are we to believe that Chris Paul, Gordon Hayward or any other marquee free agent is going to buy what Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and his staff are selling? "We're missing quality players overall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.