Karnisovas to be GM for Nuggets
In an aggressive move to secure the future of the Nuggets front office, owner Josh Kroenke has promoted assistant general manager Arturas Karnisovas to general manager, according to a league source. Tim Connelly will move from general manager to a new role as Denver's president of basketball operations.
