John Calipari's Wildcats could be Ottawa-bound on a special diplomatic mission

John Calipari, head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, gives instructions to his team during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Rupp Arena on January 3, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. John Calipari, head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, gives instructions to his team during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Rupp Arena on January 3, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.