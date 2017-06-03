JaVale McGee found an NBA Finals hat big enough for Zaza Pachulia
After the Warriors clinched the Western Conference Finals in San Antonio the team received the usual "we just won something" swag that the league hands out, donning hats and shirts for the trophy presentation. During the presentation, cameras caught Warriors players clowning Zaza Pachulia for not being able to fit the hat on his head.
