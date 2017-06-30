Hernangomez, Beasley, draft picks hig...

Hernangomez, Beasley, draft picks highlight Nuggets summer league roster

Juancho Hernangomez, Malik Beasley and draft picks Tyler Lydon and Monte Morris will headline the Nuggets' summer league roster in Las Vegas, which was announced by the team Friday. The roster also includes former University of Colorado forward Xavier Johnson and former Boise State guard Thomas Bropleh, who played his prep basketball at George Washington High School.

