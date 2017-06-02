Gunshots, fire at Manila hotel and ca...

Gunshots, fire at Manila hotel and casino

The Oak Ridge Observer

The man left the room and went upstairs to the hotel section, but left the backpack near the stock room, according to Dela Rosa. Philippine authorities scrambled Friday to explain a deadly and freaky chain of events they claimed began as a casino robbery and ended as a gaming floor inferno that left at least 36 people dead from smoke inhalation.

Chicago, IL

