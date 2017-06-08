Golden State Warriors Should Consider Bringing Back Ekpe Udoh

With just one more win between them and another NBA title, the Golden State Warriors best look ahead to the future of the franchise and consider bringing in former Warriors player, Ekpe Udoh. After decisively beating the Cleveland Cavaliers three times in a row 2017 NBA Finals , the Golden State Warriors are - barring any injuries to their core four - likely your 2017 NBA Champions .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Man Hoop.