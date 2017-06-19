Gallinari: Nuggets on the same level as other teams in free agency
Danilo Gallinari is not making any overtures toward the Denver Nuggets in the early days of free agency. While in Barcelona for an Adidas event, Gallo gave an interview to Altri Sport in Italian and Sportando summarized part of the clip , quoted below: "Nuggets are not my first choice but they are exactly at the same level of the other teams.
