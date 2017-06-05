Follow live: Warriors take on Cavs in Game 3 of NBA Finals

Stephen Curry and JaVale McGee share a laugh at the end of practice before the Golden State Warriors played the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. less Stephen Curry and JaVale McGee share a laugh at the end of practice before the Golden State Warriors played the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, ... more A fan holds cutouts of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.