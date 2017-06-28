Draymond Green gets surprise visit at Defensive Player of the Year presser
Draymond Green's defensive prowess dates back to his AAU days, so it's only right that the man who instilled those skills in the fiery Warriors forward join him to celebrate Green finally capturing the Defensive Player of the Year award that had long eluded him. Green received a surprise visit from Lou Dawkins, his basketball coach throughout high school, who flew out from Saginaw, Michigan, to join Green at a news conference for both Green and general manager Bob Myers at Monte Vista High.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|May '17
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC