Derrick White works out for hometown Denver Nuggets
Former University of Colorado and Legacy High School star Derrick White worked out for the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Like almost any young basketball player who calls Colorado home, visiting the Pepsi Center to watch the Denver Nuggets was a regular ritual for Derrick White while growing up.
