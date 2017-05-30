Denver Nuggets: The times, they are a-changin'

How much did you love the guys the Denver Nuggets finished last season with? Danilo Gallinari , Wilson Chandler , Nikola Jokic , Mason Plumlee , Kenneth Faried , Gary Harris , Emmanuel Mudiay , Jameer Nelson , Will Barton , Roy Hibbert , Darrell Arthur , Malik Beasley , Mike Miller , Jamal Murray , and Juancho Hernangomez . I hope you loved all 15 a lot, because that's EXACTLY WHO YOU'LL HAVE ALL OF NEXT SEASON AS WELL!!! Right? No, and we all know better.

