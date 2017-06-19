Denver Nuggets select Vlatko Cancar with 49th overall pick in 2017 NBA Draft
The Denver Nuggets have selected Vlatko Cancar from Slovenia with the 49th overall pick. Cancar will be this year's draft and stash prospect in the same vein as Nikola Radicevic and Petr Cornelie who were drafted in 2015 and 2016 respectively.
