Denver Nuggets introduce Flint's Monte Morris on 22nd birthday
The Denver Nuggets second-round draft picked was introduced to the media during a press conference in Denver, Tuesday, June 27. Iowa State's all-time assists and steals leader wasn't afraid to tell the room what he brings to the table on the NBA level. "Getting the ball to everybody," Morris explained.
