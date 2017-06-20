Dallas Moore to Play for Denver Nugge...

Dallas Moore to Play for Denver Nuggets in NBA Las Vegas Summer League

Read more: WTLV

Moore, the most decorated Osprey player ever, becomes just the second player in UNF program history to participate in the NBA's Summer League, joining former teammate , who played last season for the Brooklyn Nets. "Dallas is a great example for so many young people demonstrating how endurance and perseverance are the keys to success because nothing exceptional in life is easy to obtain," said UNF head coach .

Chicago, IL

