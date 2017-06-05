Chris Finch hired as assistant coach,...

Chris Finch hired as assistant coach, Pelicans announce

The team announced Tuesday that Chris Finch has officially taken over one of the places next to head coach Alvin Gentry on the bench as an assistant coach, leaving one spot still open. "I'm very excited to welcome Chris to the Pelicans organization," Gentry said in a team statement.

