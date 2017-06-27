Brook Lopez is eager to mentor young ...

Brook Lopez is eager to mentor young Lakers, shoot more 3's

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Brook Lopez, a new member of the Los Angeles Lakers, gestures as he is interviewed following an introductory news conference with the NBA basketball team in El Segundo, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Brook Lopez, left, a new member of the Los Angeles Lakers, chats with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka as they arrive for the NBA basketball team's news conference in El Segundo, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... May '17 NuggetsPharts 2
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,373 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC