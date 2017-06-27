Brook Lopez is eager to mentor young Lakers, shoot more 3's

The Lakers acquired the 7-foot Lopez from Brooklyn last week, giving up promising guard D'Angelo Russell in a trade primarily designed to rid Los Angeles of the three remaining years on Timofey Mozgov's onerous $64 million contract. Lopez is getting more than $22.6 million next season in the final year of his deal, making him a necessary salary match for the trade.

