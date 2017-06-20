Breakout season for Nuggets center Nikola Jokic not enough to capture most improved player award
All Nikola Jokic did in his second season in the NBA, at the age of 22, was draw a new organizational path for the Nuggets. With his transcendent passing ability out of the center position, Jokic led the rise of one of basketball's most explosive offenses while giving the Nuggets an identity as a team that moves and cuts and passes and shoots with great efficiency.
