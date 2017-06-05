Allen Iverson begins preparations for Big3 debut
In the coming week, the 2016-2017 NBA season will likely be over, and in case you're wondering how you'll get your basketball fix over the summer, the Big3 will be making its debut at the end of this month. If you're not familiar, the Big3 is a 3 on 3 professional basketball league founded by Ice Cube that's designed to bring the excitement of the NBA All-Star game every weekend for 10 weeks.
