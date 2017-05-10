Year in review: How players with local ties fared in the NBA, D-League

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, bottom, and center JaVale McGee, top left, during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017. The Warriors won 121-109.

