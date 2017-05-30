Woj: Milwaukee Bucks to meet with Arturas Karnisovas
The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks have been granted permission to meet with Denver Nuggets assistant general manager, Arturas Karnisovas, regarding their vacant general manager position. Sources: Bucks GM search called for permission today on Pete Dinwiddie , Arturas Karnisovas , Ed Stefanski , Wes Wilcox Karnisovas has been with the Nuggets since 2013 when he joined Tim Connelly's staff in the front office.
