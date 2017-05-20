Where Donovan Mitchell sits in every mock NBA Draft
In the wake of the NBA Draft lottery order being determined Tuesday night, here's where Donovan Mitchell stands in the various mock drafts being produced across the interwebz. Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville: Mitchell had a breakout season and averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for a Louisville team that won 25 games.
