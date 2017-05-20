Warriors take Game 2 against Spurs in a laugher

Less than two hours before the Warriors' 136-100 rout Tuesday night of San Antonio, Mike Brown was about to pull into the lot at Oracle Arena when he spotted the Spurs' team bus and its motorcade in his rearview mirror. Golden State's acting head coach, driving his black Range Rover, turned right at a red light when a police officer sped in front of him and yelled: "Hey you, stop!" Within moments, five cops were swarming Brown's vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.