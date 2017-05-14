Warriors roar back from 25 down, win ...

Warriors roar back from 25 down, win Game 1 113-111 over Spurs

22 hrs ago

The San Antonio Spurs waltzed into Oracle Arena on Mother's Day, outplayed the Warriors in nearly every facet of basketball and still found themselves the losers of Game 1, falling 113-111 in the final seconds. It was an improbable comeback on Sunday - one that will give Golden State even more confidence than they already possess.

